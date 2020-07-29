Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume the passenger services to Clark from August 1. The UAE based airlines has announced that it will operate six weekly flights from August 1 to Clark. After this the total destinations of the airline will increase ti 68.

All flights to Clark will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER . Flights between Clark and Dubai will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays as EK2520, which departs Dubai at 2:55 am and arrives at Clark International Airport at 15:45, while EK338 will depart Clark at 17:15 and is scheduled to arrive in Dubai at 21:40.

Flights to Clark on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will operate as EK2572 and will depart Dubai at 4:50 and arrive in Clark at 17:40. On the same days, the return flights to Dubai, operating as EK338, will depart Clark at 19:10 to arrive in Dubai at 23:35.