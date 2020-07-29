‘I really miss them all’ ; Sanjay Dutt misses family on his birthday

Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 61 on Wednesday, has said that his birthday isn’t the same without his family.

Elaborating on spending his birthday away from family, Sanjay said in a statement, “This year has been a year of great learning for me. It’s a different feeling since I’m celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata’s birthday. I was shooting back-to-back earlier and then the lockdown came into place, so I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now.”

“I’m sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before. I thank everyone for their invaluable wishes and hope that we all pass through this time safe together. My best and warm wishes to everyone,” he added.