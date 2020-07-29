Rafale Fighter Jets : “UPA Govt’s labour in 2012 finally bears fruit “,says Congress

Congress tweeted on Wednesday, ahead of the Rafale landing in Ambala, “We congratulate the Indian Air Force on receiving the Rafale jets. INC govt’s labour in identifying & purchasing Rafale in 2012 have finally borne fruit.”

The party then went on to point out the difference between the Rafale deal finalised by the Manmohan Singh government and the final deal that was signed by the Modi government.

The Congress Rafale purchase would have ensured India receives 126 jets instead of BJP's 36. 108 Rafale jets would have been Made in India. India would have received the Rafale jets by approx 2016 Cost of each Rafale jet would have been Rs. 526 crore. — Congress (@INCIndia) July 29, 2020

