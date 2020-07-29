DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

State Govt to distribute free smartphones to all girl students for online learning

Jul 29, 2020, 07:46 am IST

Government has decided to distribute smartphones to girl students of classes 9 to 12 in Punjab. A total of 50000 smartphones will be distributed to the girl students of the government schools of the state to facilitate online learning during this situation of the pandemic.

The distribution will be made by the Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh. CMO Punjab has shared this piece of news on their official twitter handle.

Schools across the nation will remain closed till further notice. School reopening dates have not been decided central or state government yet. The decision on schools and colleges to open is expected to be taken in September after analyzing the whole situation of the pandemic.

