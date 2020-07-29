” This episode will not be closed till I live.. I will the history of Babari Mazjid till my death”: Asaduddin Owaisi on Supreme Court verdict

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said that although the Supreme Court has given its verdict on Ayodhya dispute he will tell the history of Babari Mazjid till his death. The Muslim leader said to India Today.

“Legally, the judgment has come from the highest court of appeal in the land (Supreme Court), but this episode will not be closed till I live…I will be telling my family, my people, and the people of India, who in majority believe in justice, that on December 6, 1992, a masjid stood over there…it was demolished…and had the masjid not been demolished, this function (bhoomi poojan of Ram Mandir) would not have been held,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Narendra Modi should not attend this function in his capacity as the Prime Minster of India. Why? Because the Prime Minister and the government do not have any religion. Does the Government of India have a religion? No. Does this country have any religion? No,” he criticized Prime Minister attending the Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya.

“Let the PM tell the nation that he is going to Ayodhya in his individual capacity and that no live telecast should be done of the bhoomi poojan,” he said, adding that if Modi visits Ayodhya in his official capacity, he would be “violating his constitutional oath”, he added.