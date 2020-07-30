Leaked design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 hints at a new Camera lay out and Big outer display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G design has been leaked.The design leak shows- off the outer display and a new design for the cameras. As per insider reports the Samsung Galaxy Fold will come in two colour options- Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.The design shows a much larger outer display as compared to the previous generation. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at its Unpacked event scheduled for August 5.

According to the report by MySmartPrice,a display with thin bezel makes the front of the phone and gives a hint of the phones form factor. A speaker grill and a central hole-punch cut out for the camera can also be seen. The first generation Galaxy Fold? 199,999 came with a much smaller cover display with huge bezels especially on the top and bottom.

The renders also show the phone in is unfolded form with another hole-punch cut out on the screen to the right. The first generation Galaxy Fold had a relatively huge notch housing the cameras and looks like Samsung has decided to go with a different design for the cameras with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. A triple camera setup along with a flash module can be seen on the back as well.