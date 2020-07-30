Mollywood mourns the death of actor Ani Murali

Anil Murali who played character and villainous roles in Malayalam movies died at the age of 56 in Kochi on Thursday.He was suffering from liver related ailments and was in treatment in a private hospital in Kochi.

Anil Murali’s death has sent shockwaves across the Malayam industry.Prithviraj Sukumaran and took to social media to mourn the loss.Prithviraj worked with Anil Murali in several Malayalam films in the past such as Thanthonni, Double Barrel, Vargam and City Of God.

1993 Malayalam movie Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha was his first movie, which starred Vineeth and Suchithra in the lead roles. He went on to feature in other Malayalam films like Robinhood, Prajapathi, Kisan, Lion, Annan Thambi, Kayam, Karmayodha, Mullamottum Munthiricharum, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Kerala Cafe, Rock & Roll, City Of God, Bodyguard, Avatharam, Uyare, Chaverpada, Run Baby Run, Manthrikan, The Don, Joseph, Buddy and Brother’s Day.

Some of his Tamil and Telugu films are Nimirndhu Nil, Thani Oruvan, Kanithan, Appa, Kodi, Enga Amma Rani, Jiivi, Naadodigal 2, Walter, Ragile Kasi and Janda Pai Kapiraju.

Anil Murali was last seen in the 2020 film Forensic, which starred Tovino Thomas in the main role. The film released in February.Tovino Thomas payed tribute to the late actor.Professor Dinkan, directed by Ramachandra Babu,will be his last movie.Anil Murali is survived by his wife Suma, children Adithya and Arundathi.