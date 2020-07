The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movie ‘Thriller’ starring Odisha’s Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi was released on Thursday.

Apsara Rani and Rock Kacchi from Odisha are all set to thrill the audience with their power-packed performance in the film ‘Thriller’.

The film will be reportedly released in nine languages — Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kanada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati.