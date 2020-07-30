Samsung set to launch Galaxy M31s in India Today : Price and Features

Samsung will launch its latest smartphone in the M-series – the Galaxy M31s – in India on Thursday.

Samsung Galaxy M31s is the successor of Galaxy M31 which was launched in India few months ago. Experts maintained that by launching the Galaxy M31s, Samsung is aiming to pose a direct challenge to the likes of OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3, and more. It is expected that the new device will be priced around Rs 20,000.

The Galaxy M31s will be available for sale for the first time on Amazon India on the Prime Day which starts from August 6 until August 7.

The Galaxy M31s comes equipped with a rectangular camera module at the back and an Infinity-O display. The rear camera module is packed with four cameras at the back and there is a single sensor at the front for selfies.

The phone will have a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. The Galaxy M31s will sport a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Intelli-cam and Single Take mode of Galaxy M31s will allow the users to capture photos and videos at the same time.

The new smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. It will have a 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is likely that Samsung would also launch another variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.