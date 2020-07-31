Chinese brand Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India Today : Price and Features

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro series was launched in China last month in June but the Indian variant is expected to be different as it sports four cameras on the back instead of the triple camera setup found on the Chinese variant.

According to a tweet, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro could be priced starting at Rs 32,990 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 765G that lies at the heart of the Chinese variant. While the price of the Reno 4 Pro isn’t official, the leak suggests a relatively high price when phones like the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro and Poco M2 Pro are priced under Rs 20,000 in India. Also, one should keep in mind that OnePlus recently launched its mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 24,999 with Snapdragon 765G under the hood.

Oppo Reno4 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen with punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner that gives it a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a 90Hz high refresh rate and is certified for HDR10+ playback. The screen is further topped by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection against daily wear and tear.

The Indian variant of the Reno 4 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. It is paired with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India will come with four cameras on the back that consists of a primary 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view and likely a portrait camera. The rear cameras are capable of shooting in 4K at 30fps with support for optical image stabilization. On the front, housed within the punch-hole cutout is a 32MP selfie camera.