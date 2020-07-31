Commodity Market: Gold prices touch record price

In the commodity market the price of gold has touched a new record high. The price of sovereign gold has reached Rs. 40,000 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 5000. The price high by Rs. 280 per 8 gram. On Thursday the price was up by Rs.320 per 8 gram.

On Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures were up 0.83% to Rs. 53,216 per 10 gram while silver futures surged 1.4% or Rs. 865 to Rs. 63,535 per kg.

In the global market, the price of spot gold rose as much as 0.9% to US dollar 1,974.30 an ounce and traded at US dollar 1,972.84 . Prices touched a record US dollar 1,981.27 on Tuesday and are up for an eighth week, the longest run of gains since 2006.