Coronavirus : 38 CRPF personnel test positive for COVID19

Arunachal: A total of 38 personnel of the 171 D-Coy of Miao-based CRPF camp in Changlang district tested positive for COVID19 on Thursday evening.

The CRPF personnel were confirmed as COVID19 positive during Rapid Antigen Test.

Meanwhile, the COVID19 tally of Bordumsa in Changlang district reached 37 after 7 new infections were detected on Thursday during the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Six of a family including a two-year-old child residing in the ADC colony and one elderly neighbour tested positive for COVID19 on Thursday at Bordumsa.

The head of the family sells clothes in an open space beside the Monday Market along the Assam -Arunachal border.

According to sources, all the cases are asymptomatic and in good condition.