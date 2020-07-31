Covid-19 Updates: To combat rising coronavirus infection state extended lockdown till August 16

The state government in Bihar has extended the lockdown till August 16 to combat the rising coronavirus infection in the state. The state government had earlier reimposed lockdown from July 16 till July 31.

Bihar has reported 48,001 Covid-19 cases to date, including 2,082 on Thursday. In fact from July 25 till July 30, cases have jumped from 36,314 to 48,001.

The government has imposed additional restrictions, in-state headquarters, district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas in the state from August 1-16 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No public transport would be allowed to ply in areas falling under fresh lockdown norms, but there would be no bar on construction activities. Air and rail travel have been allowed to continue and offices, banks, and other offices would function with minimal staff strength. Restaurants would not be allowed to operate, except for takeaway and home deliveries.