Sushant Rajput’s Death : Actress Rhea Chakraborty breaks down in tears ; Watch Video

New Delhi: Three days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police station, the actress has shared a video in which she said that she has faith in God and the Judiciary. The ‘Jalebi’ actress finally broke her silence after filing a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer the case in Bihar to Mumbai.

“I have immense faith in God and the Judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though, a lot of horrible things are being said about me in electronic media, I refrain from commenting on advice of my lawyers as matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail,” Rhea said in the video.

In her petition in the SC, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that her live-in-relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput ended on June 8 and she went to her home after that. The ‘Chehre’ actress also said that she received rape and death threats after Sushant’s demise.

Rhea also accused Sushant’s father of using his influence to rope her in the late actor’s case.

The Bollywood actress had earlier shared a post on social media in which she tagged Minister Amit Shah and requested him to initiate a CBI probe into Sushant’s case. She had addressed the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor as her boyfriend for the first time in her post.

“Respected @amitshahofficial sir ,I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely. Rhea Chakraborty,” Rhea wrote.

Sushant’s father, in his six-page long FIR, accused Rhea of befriending his son to further her career in the Hindi film industry.He registered an FIR against the actress under various sections of IPC including abetment to suicide. Singh also alleged that Rhea threatened Sushant to show his medical reports to the media.