A mistake which caused a loss of two and a half lakhs,’Never share the OTP’

Mumbai:2.5 L rupees were withdrawn from the account of a Marwari businessman within seconds after he shared his OTP to a Pay app help line desk operator.

Jaiprakash Dwivedi 56, a resident of Mahim called the help desk of a pay app after he mistakenly deposited Rs 1999 to an account.He got the help desk number from Google.The help-desk operator asked for the 16-digit card number and through the ensuing conversation managed to get the CVV and exp date on the card.

He then asked to give him the OTP password as a last step to refund Dwivedi’s lost 1999 Rs.Soon after this two lakhtwenty thousand Rs were withdrawn from Dwivedi’s account through 11 transcations. It all happened with in 15 mintes of call.

Mahim police has registered a case under Information Technology misuse act.