Advani and Joshi not invited for Ayodhya ceremony

The prime accused of Babri masjid demolition,BJP veterans LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi have been barred from attending Bhumi Pujan scheduled on August 5 at Ayodhya.

Three senior BJP leaders LK Advani,Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati were the main accused for being involved in the conspiracy to demolish the historical masjid.Union minister Uma Bharti had been invited while Advani and Joshi were removed from the VIP invitee list.

Then UP CM Kalyan Singh has also found place in the list.

Advani and Joshi, were interrogated for nearly 5 hours by the enquiry commission for alleged involvement in mosque demolision.They were quizzed with more than 5000 questions as per Advani’s lawyer.