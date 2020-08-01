“Both crime and coronavirus have gone out of hands. Jungle Raj is growing in the state”: Priyanka Gandhi criticizes Uttar Pradesh government

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has came dwon heavily Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation. The Congressleader has accused that both crime and coronavirus have gone out of hands. Jungle Raj is growing in the state. She in aletter written tom the government has raised her criticism.

“A few days ago, I had tried to bring your attention to the increasing criminal incidents in Uttar Pradesh through a letter. There is a fear within people due to this. Both crime and coronavirus have gone out of hands in the state. I have heard people saying that kidnapping has become an occupation, and murder, a daily diary entry in UP. The city has been shaken by the incidents of loot and rape. All these make one thing clear, and that is criminals are fearless,” Priyanka wrote.

“I would again like to bring your attention to the poor situation of law and order in the state through an incident. Ramataur Sharma, a resident of Sambhal district’s Chandausi, was working at IFFCO Kisan Seva Kendra and used to run a fertilizer shop in Biteha. On the evening of July 30, some people fired a shot at him and his son while they were going home. Sharma died on the spot while his son survived. I would request you to detain the criminals as soon as possible and give the family justice along with announcing some financial help to them,” the Congress leader’s letter read.

Congress general secretary @priyankagandhi writes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again on the "worsening" law and order situation in the state. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/hO9FiXw9KA — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) August 1, 2020

“Jungle Raj is growing in Uttar Pradesh. Crime and the coronavirus are out of control. Shri Dharmendra Chaudhary was abducted eight days ago in Bulandshahr. His body was found yesterday. Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bulandshahr — in every incident, there is the sluggishness of law and order and there are signs of ‘Jungle Raj’. I wonder how long the government will remain asleep,” Priyanka tweeted.