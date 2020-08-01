Gulf country makes important announcement

The commercial flight services will be resumed in Kuwait from Saturday, August 1. This was announced by Kuwait International Airport. The flight services were resuming after five months of suspension.

Earlier on June 29, Kuwait??’s Cabinet approved a three-stage plan to resume commercial flights in and out of Kuwait Airport starting August 1, 2020.

The first stage starts Saturday and will last for six months, with an operation of no more than 30%, the expected number of passengers not to exceed 10,000 per day, and the expected maximum number of flights is 100 per day.

The second stage starts on February 1, 2021, and also lasts six months with an operating rate of no more than 60% and the expected number of passengers not to exceed 20,000 per day and the expected maximum number of flights is 200 per day.

The third and final phase, starts on August 1, 2021, with 100 percent operation, the expected number of passengers is more than 30,000 daily, and the expected maximum number of flights is 300 per day.