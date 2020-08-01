Parliamentarian, Amar Singh dies at 64

Amar Singh, the Rajya Sabha member and affluent Samajwadi party leader died today at a Singapore hospital.He was on a long treatment for kidney related ailments and was admitted to ICU as his condition worsened two days before.He had his kidney transplant done at Singapore a decade ago.

Singh was born on 27 January,1956 at Azamgarh,UP.As a wealthy business man, he spanned the fields of Politics,Bollywood and several other industries and was a capstone in Indian politics until a decade ago.He was the mastermind which saved the UPA government under Manmohan Singh in 2008 from a decisive floor test.Amar Singh got arrested for allegedly bribing 3 BJP MPs to support UPA government in the floor test.

In 2016, Mulayam Singh Yadav eventually helped him win the Rajya Sabha election. But when son Akhilesh Yadav took the baton from his father, he had Amar Singh expelled from the party the next year. Singh continues to be an unattached member of the Rajya Sabha, occasionally.

His last two tweets were a tribute to freedom fighter and educationist Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary. In another tweet, he wished his friends on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.