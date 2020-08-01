PM Modi extends greetings to Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

“The festival of Eid ul Azha, which is also celebrated in several parts of India, reminds us of our deep historical and cultural links. We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries,” PM Modi wrote in his letter dated July 31, 2020.

He further added that as both countries continue to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, India appreciates the steps being taken in Bangladesh under PM Sheikh Hasina’s able leadership. “I am confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times. We remain available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector,” PM Modi went further to state.

“On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to the people and the Government of Bangladesh,” the letter said. The Prime Minister concluded his letter with, “On this auspicious occasion, I wish you and all my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters good health and prosperity. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”