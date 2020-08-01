Union government announces decision on resuming international flight services

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced its decision on resuming the international passenger flight services in India. The DGCA has extended the suspension of all international passenger flights until August 31. But the restriction shall not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India up to 31st August; however, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA,” said a news agency.

The government has approved more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to fly stranded passengers to and from India during the suspension period due to Covid-19 situation in the country, said the ANI report.