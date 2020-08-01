Vizag Crane crash: Death toll rises to 11

The crane accident at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL),had claimed the life of 11 workers.The giant crane collapse happened in HSL a central government undertaking, in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The accident occured when the workers were carrying out an inspection of the crane used to carry equipment for shipbuilding. The massive crane suddenly crumbled and crashed to the ground with a massive sound.

“Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 10 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane,” a police official had said earlier.