A complete lockdown for 7-days was imposed in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The lockdown will be come to effect from August 3, Monday and will end on August 9. This was announced by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

“We have decided on imposing the week-long full lockdown in Machilipatnam constituency and Challapalli and Nagayalanka mandals from August 3-9,” said RDO.

People can shop for essential commodities between 6 am and 9 am.