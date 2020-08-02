Covid-19 Updates: 2-day old baby dies of Covid-19

A two-day-old baby has died due to COVID-19 in Tripura. The girl child has become the state’s youngest coronavirus fatality. The baby was born on Thursday at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and her swab sample was collected as her mother was a coronavirus patient.

“The two-day-old girl tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease at the hospital on Saturday,” a health official said.

The total coronavirus cases in Tripura has rised to 5,251 as 253 new cases were reported. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,747, while 3,463 people have been cured of the disease.