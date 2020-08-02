UAE enters the ranks of nations with peaceful Nuclear power, Barakah nuclear plant starts Operation

The UAE has become the first country in the Arab World to begin peaceful nuclear energy production. The successful opening of UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant was announced on Twitter by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.The Barakah nuclear power plant began production with text book precision from Saturday(August 1).

“Today we announce the UAE’s success in operating the first peaceful nuclear energy reactor in the Arab world, at Barakah Nuclear Energy Stations in Abu Dhabi. The work teams succeeded in loading nuclear fuel packages, carrying out comprehensive tests and successfully completing the operation. I bless my brother Mohammed bin Zayed for this achievement,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.

UAE has demonstrated its resilience and caliber to the world, at a time saturated by crisis and challenges with its sheer determination and clarity of vision. UAE marked two technological mile stones during these testing times.The Arab nation successfully launched a Mars probe a week earlier for monitoring Martian climate.The probe anglicized as “Hope” will reach Mars orbit on February making UAE the first Arab country to send a probe to the ‘red planet’.

The other feat is the Barakah Nuclear power plant which is a whole new frontier for UAE.