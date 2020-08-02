UAE police issues warning for all residents

The Abu Dhabi police has warned that those who violate the Covid-19 precautionary measures will be punished. The Abu Dhabi police has warned that strict legal action and penalties will be imposed on violators.

Violating restrictions related to public and private gatherings, meetings and celebrations will invite a fine of Dh10,000 for those organising such gatherings – and a fine of Dh5,000 for each of the participants attending them.

Residents can report any gatherings or violations of the instructions issued by calling the Aman service on 8002626, texting 2828 or emailing [email protected].