Ayodhya bhoomi pujan : Another priest tests positive for Covid-19

Ayodhya : Another priest at Ram Janmabhoomi has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant priest at Ram Janmabhoomi, Prem Kumar Tiwari was found infected with the coronavirus, days after four police personnel and ‘seh pujari’ tested positive.

Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das has tested negative for COVID-19, however, he has been kept away from the Puja as of now.

Earlier, an assistant priest Pradeep Das along with four security personnel posted at the Ram Janmabhoomi had tested positive for COVID19 infection.

Pradeep Das, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is the ‘shishya’ of Acharya Satendra Das and is one of the four priests who performs puja regularly at the site. Das has now been placed under home quarantine and contact tracing is being done. Some media personnel who interviewed Das, earlier on Wednesday, have also been a worried lot.