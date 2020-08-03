“Chinese cellphone makers will continue as  sponsors of the IPL while people are told to boycott Chinese products” :Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah has mocked the decision to retain the Chinese sponsors for Indian Premiere League.

“Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of the IPL while people are told to boycott Chinese products. It’s no wonder China is thumbing it’s nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising,” Oamr Abdullah tweeted.

“BCCI/IPL governing council has decided to retain all sponsors including the big Chinese ones. I feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs off their balconies only to see this happen,” Abdullah tweeted.

“The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move. They don’t know what hit them. Now the Chinese will know………. what we always suspected that we really can’t manage without their sponsorship & advertising,” the NC leader said.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, in the event to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.