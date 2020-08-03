Commodity Market:Gold price shoots up to record high

In the commodity market the price of gold has rised to reach near record high. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures rose 0.08% to Rs. 53,490 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX rose Rs. 700 or 1.1% to Rs. 65,690 per kg. Gold had surged about Rs. 650 per 10 gram or 1.2% while silver had jumped Rs. 2300 per kg or 3.6% on the previous session. In India, gold prices have surged 35% this year, hitting new highs. In the previous session, gold had hit a high of Rs. 53,700 per 10 gram.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold was down by Rs.8 to reach at Rs. 40,160 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,976.47 per ounce, after hitting a record high of Us dollar 1,984 earlier in session. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to US dollar 24.35 per ounce while palladium dropped 1.1% to US dollar 2,068.98.