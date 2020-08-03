Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests coronavirus positive

Son of former union minister P.Chidambaram and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram was tested Covid-19 positive. Karti Chidambaram took his Twitter to inform this. He informed that his symptoms are mild and he has gone into self-isolation on medical advise.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” Karti tweeted.