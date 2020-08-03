CPIM leader booked for spreading fake news on social media

Tripura : An FIR has been registered against a Tripura CPIM leader and social media pages of the party for spreading fake news. The FIR was registered after Tripura BJP filed a complaint against CPIM for spreading fake news on social media claiming that BJP and RSS had demolished a statue depicting a woman performing the traditional Hojagiri dance in Khumulwng town in the state.

On 1st August, the Facebook account of CPIM Tripura had posted a video of the fallen statue, and claimed that it has been taken down by miscreants.

The West Tripura unit of the party went a step ahead, and blamed BJP and RSS for the incident. In a Facebook post, they claimed that miscreants of BJP-RSS had vandalised the statue depicting a young tribal lady located at the Head Quarter of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Jitendra Chaudhury, former MP of the party from Tripura, also posted images of the statue, blaming BJP and RSS for the same. “BJP-IPFT regime was inaugurated in Tripura through demolition of Lenin’s statue at Belonia on the day-1 itself,” he wrote, alleging that “Tripura is now a functioning lab of RSS-BJP in shaping their Hindu Rashtra Model for India”.

But the claims made by the entire leadership of CPIM in Tripura blaming BJP and RSS for the fallen statue is incorrect, because it fell due to heavy rains, and it was not attacked by miscreants. Saying that rumours are being spread on breaking of one statue at Khumlung, Tripura police clarified on social media that the statue fell down due to heavy rain.