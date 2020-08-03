“I learned love truth and patience from him,Proud to have such a brother”: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka posted an emotional tweet on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan and said she leart love,patience and truth from her brother Rahul Gandhi.Posting a picture with her brother she said she is proud to have a brother like him.

“I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival #Rakshabandhan. #RakshaBandhan,” she tweeted.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extended Rakhi greetings on Twitter and posted a picture of him hugging his sister Priyanka. “Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan,”Gandhi tweeted.