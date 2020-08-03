” I was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Modi,”: BJP leader Uma Bharati

Veteran BJP leader and former union minister , Uma Bharti has said that she is worried about those who attend the Ayodhya Bumi Pujan especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also confirmed that she will stay away from the August 5 event at Ayodhya.

She decided not to attend the Bhumi Pujan for the Ram Mandir on August 5 as a COVID-19 precaution. She would instead visit the site after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others leave after the event.

“When I heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive I was worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Modi,”said the leader.

“I will leave Bhopal this evening and until I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening, I may be exposed to the infection. In this situation, I will stay away from the place where PM Modi and others will be present. I will reach there only after everyone has left the spot,” tweeted the former Union Minister.