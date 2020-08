Guwahati: A natural gas pipeline of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) has exploded today at Geleki in Nazira of Assam’s Sivsagar district. According to reports, the ONGC pipeline explosion took place at ONGC Rig No. 2 in Seoj Chapori.

The ONGC has been able to stop the gas emissions that occurred after the pipe blast.The authorities has evacuated the locals in the area after the explosion as a precautionary measure.