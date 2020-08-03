Ram Gopal Varma announces his new project,’Arnab: The News Prostitute’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will be making a film on news anchor and editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami.The filmmaker expressed his anger towards Goswami and explained why he is making a film on him ,explaining all in a series of tweets.The Republic TVs stand on the Bollywood film makers and producers had been unbarred after the SSR demise.

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, there has been a lot of debate around the functioning of Bollywood. Several news channels have also been holding debates on the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

RGV is miffed with the way Republic TV is conducting alleged anti-Bollywood debates ever since the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?It beats me in what dumb way #ArnabGoswami can combine the deaths of Divya Bharthi,Jiah khan, Sridevi and Sushant into one case and claim that the murderer is Bollywood..incidentally the 4 deaths happened over a span of nearly 25 years.”

“And in all the four cases of Divya,Jiah,Sridevi and Sushant there were completely different people and circumstances ..But in Arnab’s mind they are all one and had been killed by an entity called Bollywood,” he added.

Ram Gopal Varma said, “That guy #ArnabGoswami is banking on the fact that we don’t have the spine and as long as he runs the debate he will anyway make sure no one’s point of view is ever heard and that’s his modus operandi anyway.”Telugu actor Allu Arjun had also earlier responded harshly for the Republic TV show casing cinema industry in a bad light.