Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. BSE Sensex dropped 667 points or 1.77% to 36,939. The NSE Nifty settled 173 points or 1.57% lower at 10,899.

The top gainers on the market were Titan , Tata Steel ,Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, Nestle India and HCL Tech.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank , ONGC , Axis Bank, UPL, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance.

Market breadth was mildly positive, as 1,337 stocks on the BSE rose whereas 1,212 fell. On the NSE, 950 stocks advanced while 839 declined.