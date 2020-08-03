Trinamool Congress leader killed in clash in West Bengal

In West Bengal, a local leader of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was killed in a clash between two groups. The incident took place at Beliara village in Bankura district on Sunday.

Seikh Babar Ali, a former panchayat pradhan, was hacked to death by miscreants early on Sunday after an armed clash between two groups on Saturday night. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The family of the deceased alleged Ali was killed by the rival faction of the party.