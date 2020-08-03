Union government issues fresh guidelines for international passengers

The union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued new set of guidelines for all international passengers arriving in India. The revised guidelines will come into effect from August 8.

As per the new guidelines, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.All the passengers would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

But some are excepted from this. Pregnant people, people with serious illness, and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below are exempted from institutional quarantine and home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

“To get this exemption people shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final. Travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. However, This test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey.