Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan : Mughal descendant Prince Tucy calls Asaduddin Owaisi a ‘joker’

Welcoming the Bhoomi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, August 5, The great-grandson of the Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy alias Prince Tucy said that his family is elated that the historic wrong committed by Mir Baqi is finally going to be remedied. Tucy also emphasised that it was not his ancestor, Mughal emperor Babur, but his associate Mir Baqi, who on his own discretion, destroyed the temple that stood at the site in Ayodhya in the fifteenth century.

When questioned about the detractors such as Asaduddin Owaisi and other Opposition leaders who have raised questions on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the site for the ground laying ceremony in Ayodhya, Prince Tucy said that Asaduddin Owaisi is a “good for nothing fellow” and a joker, whose objection to PM Modi’s visit should not be considered.

“PM Modi is the Prime Minister of all communities. Last time, he visited the function of the Bohra community. This time he will be attending a ceremony of Hindus. As I had said earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi is good for nothing fellow, a joker. He belongs to Pandit lineage who got converted to Muslim. Owaisi is only trying to hog cheap publicity with his protestations,” Prince Tucy said.

Apparently, Prince Tucy is also donating a gold brick worth Rs 1.8 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking about his donation, Tucy said that he is doing it to send a secular message of pluralism and brotherhood. “Islam teaches us to respect all religions. A game was played on Babur and he was vilified for no fault of his. He did not demolish the temple. All Mughals were secular, including me. I am sending a gold brick as a message of cross-community unity and brotherhood,” Tucy said.