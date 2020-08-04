Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan : “Ram temple should become symbol of national unity”,says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has welcomed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya which is to be performed on Wednesday to start construction of the Ram temple.

Priyanka in her statement said, “On August 5, the programme of Bhumi Pujan is scheduled, this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation.”

The statement comes in the wake of many leaders in the Congress coming out in support of construction of Ram temple and in the strategy committee meeting held on Thursday last week leaders of UP expressed their views that Congress should support the construction of the temple.

“In Indian subcontinent and in the world Ramayan has put a stamp on every mind and the story of Bhagvan Ram, Sita and name of Ram is a catalyst of connecting humanity,” said Priyanka.