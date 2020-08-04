Chinese brand Oppo launches 5G smartphone K7 : Price and Features

Oppo announced the A72 5G last month and today it quietly unveiled another mid-range 5G smartphone, dubbed Oppo K7 5G.

The Oppo K7 5G has a Snapdragon 765G SoC at the helm paired with 8GB RAM. It boots Android 10 out of the box and has two storage options – 128GB and 256GB.

The K7 5G is built around a 6.4″ FullHD+ AMOLED display that has a fingerprint reader underneath and a notch up top for the 32MP selfie camera. Around the back, we get a quad camera setup aligned vertically in the upper-left corner. It’s a combination of a 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor units.

The Snapdragon 765G-powered smartphone is 7.96mm thin, weighs 180 grams, and packs a 4,025 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 30W.

Other highlights of the K7 5G include a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and Hyper Boost 3.0 for better gaming performance. The smartphone also comes with Link Boost 2.0 that uses both the 5G network and Wi-Fi connection to offer better network speeds.

The base model of the Oppo K7 5G with 128GB storage is priced at CNY1,999 ($285/€240), and the 256GB model will set you back by CNY2,299 ($330/€280). Both variants are already available for pre-orders in China through JD.com in four colors, with sales kicking off on August 11.