Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

Aug 4, 2020, 04:43 pm IST

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged to reach near new record high.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold was surged by Rs.120 per 8 gram and Rs. 15 for a gram. The price has reached at Rs. 40,280 per 8 gram and Rs. 5035 per gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange  (MCX) October gold futures were up 0.2% to Rs. 53,865 per 10 gram. Silver futures also advanced 0.18% to Rs. 65,865 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had risen 0.5% or Rs. 267 per 10 gram while silver had surged 1.2% or Rs. 800 per kg.

In global markets, spot gold was steady at US dollar 1,976.36 per ounce, US dollar 8.30 shy of the all-time high hit in the previous session.

