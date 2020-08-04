Coronavirus : Congress leader Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID19

Bengaluru : Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today tweeted to say that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Siddaramaiah said that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

The Congress leader asked all those who came in contact with him to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves,” he tweeted this morning.