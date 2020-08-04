‘Dive impossible’:Tom cruise does a 10,000 feet sky dive sans dupe:

Hollywood star Tom Cruise became the first actor to do a ‘HALO’ skydive live in-front of the camera.HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) sky dives are the most adventurous and had never been performed by any actor so far.But the actor who loves to live on the edge took up the challenge and performed it with perfection for the shooting of his latest sequel ,Mission impossible 7 .

He was joined by two castmembers for the skydive, 10,000 feet up in the sky, reports the Daily Mail.Cruise was spotted jumping out of a helicopter flying 10,000 feet high in the Oxfordshire countryside.

In 2011’s Ghost Protocol, he climbed to the top of Dubai, United Arab Emirates’ sky-rise Burj Khalifa tower – the tallest building in the world – and in 2015’s Rogue Nation, he strapped himself to an airplane during take-off.Earlier during the filming of Mission impossible 6 in London,Cruise broke his ankle as his foot got slammed against a wall on a slightly mistimed jump.

Mission Impossible 7 has almost the same cast as its sequel with Rebecca Ferguson as the lady companion of super spy Ethan Hunt.The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.