Elon Musk’s claim that Pyramids were built by aliens irks Egypt

Egypt has invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens.The SpaceX boss had tweeted what appeared to be support for conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in the colossal construction effort.

But Egypt’s international co-operation minister,Rania Al-Mashat does not want them taking any of the credit.She says seeing the tombs of the pyramid builders would be sufficient proof to convince Musk.She also invited Musk to take a tour of those tombs.

The tombs discovered in the 1990s are definitive evidence, experts say, that the magnificent structures were indeed built by ancient Egyptians.