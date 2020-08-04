Huge explosion at Lebanon’s capital Beirut : Watch Video

A massive explosion has rocked central Beirut that shattered windows, knocked down doors and shook buildings several hundred feet away.

The source of the blast which appeared to occur around the Lebanese capital’s port is currently unclear. Cars were left strewn across the surrounding highway. No casualty toll has yet been given but eyewitnesses told LBC television that at least dozens were injured and hospitals were full of injured people.

Lebanon’s health minister told journalists a ship carrying fireworks had blown up in the port, though the size of the blast heard across the country raised suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike or detonation of explosives – deliberate or otherwise.

An enormous cloud of smoke could be seen from across the city and eyewitnesses said there were reports of a fire and several smaller explosions at the port that preceded the large blast after 6pm on Tuesday.

The office of the Daily Star newspaper about 400 metres from the port was among the buildings to sustain damage from the explosion.