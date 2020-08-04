Police arrests man with with 35 kg of charas and 5-kg opium worth Rs.1 crore

The Haryana Special Task Force has arrested a man with around 35 kg of charas and 5-kg opium which worth Rs. 1 crore. The narcotics has been smuggled from Uttar Pradesh to Haryana. The police seized the narcotics near Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal toll plaza in Sonipat district. The accused has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Bhawar, Sonipat.

After getting a tip-off, the police team laid a trap. It signalled the jeep to stop near the toll plaza for checking. The inspection of the vehicle led to the seizure of 35 kg of charas and 5 kg of opium.