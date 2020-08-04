” Ram is within everyone, Ram is with everyone”: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra supports Ram Temple construction

AICC general secretary has welcomed the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The statement of Congress leader came just a day before the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya.

“With the blessings of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, the bhoomi pujan ceremony can become the foundation of national unity, brotherhood and cultural congregation”, said the statement issued by Priyanka Gandhi.

“Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice and commitment are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is within everyone, Ram is with everyone”, she added.

“A bhoomi pujan ceremony for the mandir at Ram Lalla’s birthplace has been scheduled for August 5. With the blessings of Lord Ram, this event will also be a celebration of national unity, friendship and cultural integration,” said Priyanka Gandhi in her statement.

“Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub continent. For ages, Lord Ram’s character has helped the Indian sub continent…. Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody’s welfare. That is why he is called ‘Maryada Purshottam’,” she said .