“Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation”,says LK Advani

Uttar Pradesh : BJP veteran LK Advani on Tuesday said he feels humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement destiny made him perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath yatra which was taken out from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in 1990.

Advani, in a statement issued a day before the ground-breaking ceremony will take place in Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram Temple, also referred to the temple’s construction as the fulfilment of a long pending dream.

“Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition. But when they are finally realised, the wait is worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart is now getting fulfilled,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and a host of other senior RSS functionaries will be present in Ayodhya for the mega ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Referring to the temple’s construction, the veteran BJP leader said, “On this auspicious occasion, I want to express my gratitude to the scores of saints, leaders and people from India and the world over who made valuable contributions and sacrifices in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. And I am also very happy that due to the decisive verdict of the Supreme Court in November 2019, the construction of Shri Ram Mandir is getting started in an environment of tranquility. This will go a long way in strengthening the bond between Indians.”

The day, he said, is historical and emotional not only for him but all Indians.

Advani, along with senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, is also an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.