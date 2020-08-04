Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain. The BSE

Sensex ended 748 points or 2.03% firmer at 37,687. Nifty gained 211 points or 1.94% to quote at 11,102.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma.

The top losers in the market were Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech , Ultratech Cement Infosys , BPCL, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries and GAIL India.

Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,706 shares closed higher while 934 ended lower on the BSE.